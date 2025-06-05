Watch CBS News
Denver police arrest suspects in stabbing, attempted robbery investigation

By
Christa Swanson
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Denver police arrested two suspects in connection with a stabbing that left one person hospitalized.

Authorities said the stabbing took place in the 800 block of S. Broadway Street Wednesday night. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Police arrested the suspects, Nathaniel Mares and Daniel Martinez, who are being held for investigation. Authorities said Mares is facing a charge of aggravated robbery. Martinez is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

