Denver's 4th largest urban park to open in late October

Park Hill Park open space in Denver will be open at the end of the month, city officials said.

Denver city leaders say there's still a good amount of work that needs to be done, so access will be limited to only daytime use and for activities like walking. They said the park will become more accessible as renovations continue, which include lighting and other infrastructure improvements.

Park Hill Park to open at the end of October. CBS

The city bought the property earlier this year. The former golf course sat vacant for several years, and the site's previous owner wanted to develop the property into a park surrounded by retail, affordable housing, and a grocery store. However, those plans were defeated in a public vote in 2023.

Officials said they are excited for the future of Park Hill, which will become the city's 4th largest urban park. After the purchase, Mayor Johnston said he hopes the park will be a "crown jewel of Denver."

"This is an incredible opportunity to remake a space that has been neglected and unused for far too long," he said. "Together, we can make this the go-to destination for runners, readers, cyclists, picnickers, birdwatchers, and of course, children and families. This site will be all of Denver's to cherish for generations to come."

Further plans for the property include walking trails, sports courts, exercise stations, shaded pavilions and performance stages.

The park is scheduled to open on Oct. 28.