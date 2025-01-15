Denver to turn Park Hill Golf Course into city's 4th largest urban park in land swap

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced Wednesday the city is acquiring the former Park Hill Golf Course in a land swap deal. The 155-acre Park Hill property will be turned into a public park and open space.

This announcement was made a day after CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass broke the story.

That parcel of land has been vacant for several years. In 2023, its owner Westside Investment Partners saw its mixed-use development plans for the site defeated in a public vote. Westside had wanted to develop the property into a park surrounded by retail, affordable housing and a grocery store. Westside bought the property in 2019 for $24 million.

In exchange for the Park Hill Golf Course, Westside will receive "a near-acre-for-acre land exchange," according to the mayor's office. Denver will trade 145 acres of city-owned, undeveloped, industrial property in Adams County near Denver International Airport for the Park Hill property.

"We believe Park Hill can be a crown jewel of Denver," said Johnston in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity to remake a space that has been neglected and unused for far too long. Together, we can make this the go-to destination for runners, readers, cyclists, picnickers, birdwatchers, and of course, children and families. This site will be all of Denver's to cherish for generations to come."

The Park Hill Golf Course closed in 2018 and has been fenced off to the public since then.

A 2021 file photo shows Park Hill Golf Course in Denver Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Future plans include remaking the space into a park that can be used by all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Denver said plans include walking trails, sports courts, exercise stations, shaded pavilions, and performance stages.

Denver hopes to develop the park over three stages that begin with an immediate short-term use opening this summer when the site will be managed as an open space. The next phase includes an interim use with a dog park, picnic tables, walking trails and a disc golf course. The final phase for long-term use will be developed following community input in shaping the future of Park Hill, according to the mayor's office.

Park Hill will be the city's fourth largest park, behind only City Park, Sloan's Lake, and, by 10 acres, Washington Park.