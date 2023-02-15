Denver Nuggets bolster backcourt by signing Colorado native guard Reggie Jackson

The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets added depth to their backcourt by signing free agent guard Reggie Jackson on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson (1) shakes hands with a Brooklyn Nets fan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in New York. The Clippers won 124-116. Frank Franklin II / AP

Jackson was recently waived by Charlotte after being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal at the trade deadline last week.

The 32-year-old Jackson grew up down the road in Colorado Springs, where he became the Gatorade Colorado boys' player of the year before going to Boston College. Jackson was the 24th overall pick by Oklahoma City in 2011.

Over 755 career games with the Thunder, Detroit Pistons and the Clippers, he averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 assists. He figures to be one of the backups for Jamal Murray, who's currently dealing with inflammation in his right knee.

A spot opened up after the Nuggets orchestrated a trade in which they sent guard Davon Reed to the Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers. As part of the trade deadline deal, Denver also acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Lakers.