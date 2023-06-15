Nuggets players serve up lunch at Raising Cane's in Central Park

After a hard-fought season and bringing the city its first-ever NBA title after defeating the Miami Heat, a couple of Denver Nuggets players decided to serve up some lunch to fans.

In northeast Denver, fans gathered at the Raising Cane's in Central Park on Wednesday to meet some players, while receiving some lunch.

Thank you to the hundreds of fans who came out to see @CaldwellPope & Michael Porter Jr.!

Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr. were in attendance as they greeted fans, signed autographs, took photos, and served up some tenders.

Both players took turns at the register and drive-thru, while also working a shift by delivering a box of chicken fingers, fries, toast, coleslaw, and that popular Cane's sauce to fans.

"Very enjoyable you know? Seeing everybody just as excited as us. So, to be here with the fans you know... serve them some chicken... feels cool," said Porter Jr. "Super excited to see the turnout, see the fans be excited... it makes us feel good seeing the videos on Twitter, the fans outside going crazy... and to be able to celebrate with everybody it's going to be a good day."

It was reported that both players were excited to meet fans, but mainly to spend time with some ahead of the parade set for Thursday morning.

"It was great, you know? It's always fun to interact. They don't get the opportunity to see us as much or the opportunity to come to the games. So, just being out here and giving them that opportunity to see us face-to-face you know is good."

It was reported by CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams that this is not Porter Jr.'s first time working in fast food as his family owned a snow cone station and worked there with his siblings.

In the finals, KCP averaged 7.4 points against the Heat, while MPJ had 9.6 points in the series.

The Nuggets' championship parade will take place at 10 a.m. at Union Station, continue along 17th Avenue and Broadway and end at Civic Center Park.