Denver Nuggets clinch No. 1 seed in NBA's Western Conference for first time in franchise history

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NBA's Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 138-131 which gave the Nuggets the No. 1 seed.



The Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 18, 2023 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have enjoyed a season in which their offense has made life miserable for opponents. The return of guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. to the lineup has been a key to their success, and excellent play on both ends of the court from starters Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has kept this team looking like a championship contender all season long.

Denver has three games remaining before the playoffs. They travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Thursday, then they head to Utah to play the Jazz on Saturday. The last regular season game is at home against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Who the Nuggets will match up with in the first round of the postseason will depend on the play-in games that will take place directly after the conclusion of the regular season. Currently the Lakers, Pelicans, Timberwolves and Thunder are in position to compete in the play-ins.

