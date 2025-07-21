Watch CBS News
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's "State of the City" address planned for Monday night

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will deliver his State of the City address Monday evening, outlining the challenges his administration faces, the progress it has made, and what it hopes to achieve moving forward.

Two years ago, Johnston set a goal of moving 1,000 unhoused people off the streets and into housing. He said that goal was reached -- and more -- with 5,000 people now off the streets and street homelessness ended for veterans in the city.

Still, Johnston said more work is needed.

Denvers newest mayor Michael Johnston is inaugurated into office at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Denver Mayor Michael Johnston gives his inaugural address after being sworn into office during his inauguration ceremony on July 17, 2023. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In a one-on-one interview with CBS News Colorado, the mayor acknowledged the difficulty ahead, especially as Denver stares down a $250 million budget shortfall over the next two years -- a gap that could lead to layoffs and cuts to city services.

"The next phase of the work is really about those individuals and how we help connect them to services -- to get clean, to get mental health supports, and then to get back up," Johnston said.

In addition to addressing homelessness, Johnston is also expected to discuss affordability in Denver during his speech.

The State of the City address begins at 6 p.m. at the Seawell Ballroom. You can watch the entire address at CBSColorado.com after it airs.

