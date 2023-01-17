Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver International Airport urges passengers to check flight status ahead of winter storm

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado
Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado 02:05

Denver International Airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flight before a winter storm blows into Colorado. The storm is forecasted to bring 7-14 inches of snow to the Denver metro area, with the eastern part expected to receive more than a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, DIA urged passengers to check their flight status, give themselves extra time on the roads and be patient while the plane gets de-iced. 

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

ashton-snow-forecast.png
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.