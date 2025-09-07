Denver International Airport parking cost structure under scrutiny, "Its ridiculous" frequent flier says

Steve Conney is a frequent flier and parker at Denver International Airport, but says after a recent parking experience, "I'm less likely to park here."

The 53-year-old medical device salesman has to travel often for his job and estimates he flies in and out of the airport at least once a week. In June, he returned from a short trip and retrieved his car, which he had parked in the west garage parking, which has a daily maximum of $35.

His parking receipt showed he parked for two days plus 2 minutes, and he was charged $105, or a full $35 for the third day, even though he exited after two minutes.

"I would say it's ridiculous," said Conney. "I just couldn't believe they were charging me a full day for two minutes. It was almost like getting a parking ticket".

On its website, the airport states that "each additional 24-hour period will be at $35 per day with no hourly rate" for the close-in parking. And that's how it is at all of the airport's lots. Any time after 24 hours incurs another 24-hour charge, even if it's just for a second or two. Conney, whose employer pays for his airport parking, said, "I just think it's the principle. I don't think it's a fair policy."

A deeper dive shows that many U.S. airports are more forgiving than Denver International Airport with their parking rates, reverting back to hourly rates after 24 hours.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., is one of those airports that charges hourly rates after 24 hours. Airport manager Charlene Reynolds said:

"We want to be guest-centric, and so we try to establish policies that give deference to our guests at John Wayne Airport. We do everything we can to make the path of travel a little bit easier for them and save them a little bit of money at the same time, in comparison to other airports."

CBS News Colorado surveyed a dozen U.S. airports to assess their rate structures. Most were forgiving, like John Wayne Airport, charging passengers by the hour after each 24-hour period, so they don't run into the situation Steve Conney encountered.

Airports contacted by CBS News Colorado that charge by the hour after 24 hours of parking include Dallas Fort Worth, Miami-Dade, Phoenix, Seattle, Dulles and Reagan Airports in Washington D.C., Nashville, Columbus and Orange County.

The airports in Detroit and Oklahoma City charge 24-hour flat rates like Denver International Airport, even if drivers stay just a minute beyond 24 hours.

Mark Nagel, Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation at Denver International Airport, said, "I put ourselves right in the middle of all the different airports and how they structure their payments." He said one reason they don't revert to an hourly rate after 24 hours is that "we want to keep our rate structure simple."

He said the airport's parking rate structure is "not just a scheme to raise revenue. We're adjusting to the market conditions. We're not trying to be the highest parking rates in town; we're also trying not to be the lowest parking rates in town." He said they regularly survey off-airport parking lots to see how they structure their payments, as well as checking on other airports. "Yes, if they are five minutes over, we will charge them the full daily rate," said Nagel.

Annual financial reports from Denver International Airport show parking revenue is the largest non-aeronautical revenue stream at the airport, bringing in $229 million last year. That's more than the airport made from concessions, car rental fees or hotel revenue.

"It's not cheap to run the parking operation," said Nagel, who said the costs of parking lot maintenance and shuttle buses are high.

Steve Conney says he now finds himself taking buses to the airport more than he used to as a way of avoiding the parking costs.

Nagel says the airport has no plans to change its paid parking rate structure, but that passengers can appeal their charges if they feel it's unfair.

Steve Conney did just that, appealing not to be charged the $35 for two minutes of parking. In an email response, an airport parking manager said, "We are unable to honor your request for a fee adjustment as the fees are determined based on the actual location and duration of your vehicle's stay."