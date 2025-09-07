Denver International Airport parking cost structure under scrutiny, "Its ridiculous" frequent flier Steve Conney is a frequent flier and parker at Denver International Airport, but says after a recent parking experience, "I'm less likely to park here." The 53-year-old medical device salesman has to travel often for his job and estimates he flies in and out of the airport at least once a week. In June, he returned from a short trip and retrieved his car, which he had parked in the west garage parking, which has a daily maximum of $35.