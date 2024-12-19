Watch CBS News
Denver's first nonstop flight to Rome courtesy of United Airlines

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

Beginning on May 1, 2025, International travelers in Colorado can fly nonstop to Rome, Italy. United Airlines announced the flights to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport on Thursday.   

The additional service is one of six new destinations from Denver International Airport.

United says Rome is Denver's largest underserved international market. United says more than 60,000 people traveled between Denver and Rome, up 30% from the previous year. The airline says Italy is the fourth-most popular international destination behind Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom.

On May 15, 2025, United Airlines will launch flights to Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada (YQR). New domestic service to Peoria, Ill. (PIA) will start in late March, and flights to Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF), Redding, Calif. (RDD), and Wilmington, N.C. (ILM) will begin in time for the Memorial Day holiday.  

"United's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience in Denver is underscored by these new routes and the nearly $1 billion in investments we have made to enhance the customer experience and bring greater convenience," said Jonna McGrath, vice president of United's Denver hub, in a statement. "As Denver's hometown airline, we're proud to offer more destinations than any other carrier, giving Colorado residents and travelers passing through Denver unmatched flexibility and options to explore the destinations they want to visit most."

Summary of New Routes

Destination from DEN      Aircraft    Effective Dates for 2025 Schedule
Rome, Italy (FCO)           787-9       1x Daily, seasonal, May 1 to Sept. 24
Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF)          737-800   1x Daily, year-round beginning May 22
Pensacola, Fla. (PNS)     737-800   1x Daily, May 22 to Aug. 18
North Bend, Ore. (OTH)   E175       1x Daily, May 22 to Oct. 25
Peoria, Ill. (PIA)                E175       1x Daily, year-round beginning March 30
Redding, Calif. (RDD)      E175       1x Daily, year-round beginning May 22
Regina, SK (YQR)           CRJ-200  1x Daily, year-round beginning May 15
Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)    E175        1x Saturdays, May 24 to Aug. 16

Jeff Gurney

Jeff Gurney enjoys serving his community through journalism. He loves telling good stories and creating dynamic content for all platforms: television newscasts, the stream and CBSColorado.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

