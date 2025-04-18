Travelers warned to expect delays at Denver International Airport due to winter weather

Winter weather moved into Colorado starting Thursday night, bringing snow and cold to much of the area. Officials said poor conditions at the airport are causing flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport Friday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., FlightAware.com said arrival delays for airborne aircraft were estimated to experience delays averaging one hour and 30 minutes. However, that estimate is expected to climb.

Departure delays are currently averaging one hour and 11 minutes. Inbound flights are reportedly delayed at their origin by an average of one hour and 47 minutes. Four flights have been cancelled in the last 24 hours.

An FAA alert Friday morning said aircraft departing from the airport are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

According to FlightAware, the airport leads the country with 190 delayed flights, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 57.