Denver ties heat record for June 20: 99 degrees

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

A heat record has been tied for Friday. The highest temperature ever recorded for June 20 was 99. The official National Weather Service station for Denver, located at Denver International Airport, officially recorded 99 degrees on Friday.

A view of Denver's skyline on Monday afternoon

Friday marked the official start of summer, and it is one of the hottest starts to a summer season ever in Colorado.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area as many other parts of Colorado's Front Range and large sections of the Eastern Plains. The advisory will be in effect through Saturday evening.

