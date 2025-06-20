Heat advisories issued for Denver and parts of Colorado as record temperatures in triple digits arrive

First Alert Weather Day's Friday and Saturday with Extreme Heat on the way

The heat is on as we prepare for the longest and hottest day of the year. Friday marks the official start to summer, and it comes in hot. Quite literally.

High temperatures across the state today are expected to climb well above average, with triple-digit heat in Eastern Colorado and across the Denver metro area.

If you're looking to beat the heat, head up to the high country, but know that it will still be warmer than normal for mountain neighborhoods as highs climb into the 80s, and even 90s for some.

The heat is prompting Heat Advisories for both Friday and Saturday for the Denver area, Northern Colorado, and the Eastern plains.

The Heat Advisories will go into effect each day at 11 a.m. and remain in place until 6 p.m. The heat will be the most dangerous during that time frame each day.

Fire danger will remain high in Western Colorado throughout the weekend, with dry, warm, and windy conditions expected in the region.

Winds for some could gust as high as 50 mph.

Find ways to stay cool this weekend, stay hydrated, and be mindful of heat-related illnesses as the weekend heat wave brings us into record-breaking territory.