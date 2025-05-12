Denver firefighters, city, reach tentative contract agreement

The union representing about 1,000 Denver firefighters announced Monday it had reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract with the city of Denver. It calls for cumulative 5% salary increases in 2026 and 2027. All told, firefighters would see a 10% salary increase for the two years.

Under the terms of the tentative agreement, longevity pay for firefighters will slightly increase. Some military leave time will increase, but firefighters will not get uniform allowance over the two years and will also lose their "birthday pay."

Fire department members will vote on the agreement later in May. If approved, the new contract would go into effect January 1, 2026.

The city estimates the new contract would cost the it an additional $4 million in 2026 and another $7 million in 2027.