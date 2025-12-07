Watch CBS News
Denver firefighter rescued after falling through the floor during house fire

A Denver firefighter was quickly rescued after he fell through the floor of a burning home on Sunday.

Denver firefighters respond to house fire near W. Alameda Avenue and S. Knox Court Denver Fire Department

Crew members were called to the scene of a house fire near W. Alameda Avenue and S. Knox Court just after 4 p.m. Officials said the fire began in a crawl space underneath the home and burned through the first floor.

Denver Fire Department

One firefighter fell through the hole, but was quickly rescued by his fellow crew members at the scene, the department said. They said the firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to his arm in the incident.

Authorities said they didn't find anyone when they searched the remainder of the home.

