Denver district attorney asks court to dismiss murder charges in deadly road rage shooting on I-25

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has asked the court to dismiss murder charges against Stephen Long in last year's deadly road rage shooting on I-25. Long had been arrested and accused of shooting two brothers in an alleged road rage incident in June 2023. He had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Stephen Long Denver Police

In a statement, McCann said the DA's office could not prove Long's guilt to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt and that the "evidence establishes a strong and valid self-defense claim." The DA is asking the court to dismiss the remaining charges against Long.

She also stated, "This was an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision but, ultimately, in my opinion, the correct one."

Blake and Damon Lucas Lucas family

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on June 13, 2023. Denver police detectives said that one man was found dead on the shoulder of northbound I-25 between the 6th and 8th Avenue exits and the other was found on the 8th Avenue exit ramp and passed away later at a hospital. The deceased were identified as two brothers, Blake Lucas, 21 and Damon Lucas, 22.

A line of police personnel walks the northbound lanes of I-25 in search of evidence Tuesday following an alleged road rage shooting that killed two people. One man was arrested by police a short time later. CBS

Police reports stated that the Lucas brothers were in one vehicle and Long was driving behind them when the brothers stopped their vehicle in the right lane of traffic between the two exits. That's when one of the brothers exited the vehicle and approached Long's car and a confrontation happened with Long pulling out a gun and shooting one of the brothers.

According to police reports, Long did not get out of his vehicle and tried to drive away when the other brother got out of the vehicle and grabbed Long's car. Long drove off the interstate and onto the 8th Avenue ramp while firing at the other brother, causing him to fall from the car.

The car driven by the two victims of Tuesday's alleged road rage shooting. CBS

A Denver police detective heard the shots and followed Long. That's when uniformed officers stopped him at 13th Avenue and Meade Street a few minutes later and took him into custody.

It is unclear when the court will consider the dismissal of the charges as requested by the district attorney.