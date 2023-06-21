Watch CBS News
Local News

Stephen Long, suspect in deadly road rage shooting on I-25, charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Stephen Long, suspect in deadly road rage shooting on I-25, charged with 2 counts of first-degree mu
Stephen Long, suspect in deadly road rage shooting on I-25, charged with 2 counts of first-degree mu 00:31

The suspect arrested and accused of shooting two brothers in an alleged road rage incident last week has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on June 13. According to Denver police detectives, one man was found dead on the shoulder of northbound I-25 between the 6th and 8th Avenue exits and the other was found on the 8th Avenue exit ramp and passed away later at a hospital. 

The deceased have been identified as two brothers, Blake Lucas, 21 and Damon Lucas, 22. 

i-25-8th-1-from-copter.png
A line of police personnel walks the northbound lanes of I-25 in search of evidence Tuesday following an alleged road rage shooting that killed two people. One man was arrested by police a short time later. CBS

According to investigators, the Lucas brothers were riding in one vehicle and Long, 25, was driving a different vehicle behind them. The victims stopped their vehicle in the right lane of traffic between the two exits. The passenger of the victims' vehicle got out and approached Long's car when he, too, stopped. 

A confrontation took place, and Long apparently pulled out a gun and fatally shot the other car's passenger. 

i-25-8th-3-armas.png
The car driven by the two victims of Tuesday's alleged road rage shooting.  CBS

The other driver then exited and approached Long who, according to DPD's recounting, never got out of his vehicle. Long started to drive away and the other driver grabbed onto the vehicle. Long turned off the highway, onto the 8th Avenue ramp, and fired multiple shots at the other driver, causing him to fall from the vehicle.

long-booking-photo-copy.jpg
  Stephen Long Denver Police

A DPD detective heard the shots and saw Long driving away, and followed him. Uniformed officers performed a traffic stop at 13th Avenue and Meade Street minutes later and took Long into custody without incident. 

Long first appeared in court on June 14. He remains in custody on a no-bond hold. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.