Denver deputy arrested in Colorado Springs, facing assault and tampering charges

A deputy with the Denver Sheriff's Department has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including felony menacing and child abuse.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said Deputy Sheriff Darrel Killebrew was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department. He is facing charges of felony menacing, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and second-degree criminal tampering.

Denver Sheriff's Department

Killbrew became a deputy sheriff in 2023 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

DSD said Killbrew was placed on investigatory leave on Oct. 15. Authorities notified the Office of the Independent Monitor, and the case is under investigation by the Public Integrity Division.