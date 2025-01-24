Denver closes apartment building owned by CBZ Management, same company behind troubled apartments in Aurora

The City of Denver has closed an apartment building in the city's Uptown neighborhood because there is no longer heat, hot water, natural gas or a working fire alarm system. The building is owned by CBZ Management, which is notorious for owning several apartment complexes in the Denver metro area with unsafe living conditions.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued a statement that the building would be closed due to "the property owner's neglect." Last year, the city of Aurora drew national attention because of gang activity at apartments owned by CBZ Management.

In Denver, the owners of the William Penn Apartments face several violations and fines for non-compliance of city codes. Those include more than $280,000 in fines, three liens on the property, a court summons, and placement on the city's Neglected and Derelict Buildings list, according to DDPHE.

The city has requested a receivership at the property, which was granted Thursday evening. That means a court-appointed, third-party receiver will take control of the property to bring it into compliance with city codes. The Denver Department of Excise and License has also issued a summary suspension of the residential license at the property, which means no new or renewal leases until completion of the discipline process.

Denver released this statement, "The city takes the health and well-being of Denverites seriously and does not tolerate property owners who continuously skirt the law at the expense of people living there. We are confident that a court-appointed receivership is the best path forward for this property. We anticipate the receiver will begin making necessary repairs to the building immediately."

The city has made temporary housing resources available for the few residents still living in the building.

The Edge at Lowry apartment complex at 12th and Dallas in Aurora. CBS

CBZ Management also owns The Edge at Lowry apartment complex at 12th and Dallas in Aurora. Earlier this month, a municipal judge granted an emergency order to close the complex.

The property has been deemed a criminal nuisance due to persistent violent incidents. The emergency order says the complex is an "immediate threat to public safety." That complex is currently being closed after residents were relocated, the water was shut off and the dumpsters removed from the property.

"Many of the established tenants have endured a lot already. The compassionate and dignified thing to do is get them out of an unsafe situation and present them with options on a case-by-case basis," said Paula Forshee of Property Solutions Colorado in a statement, the organization the city hired to lead the efforts over the next several weeks.

The posted notices state that tenants must vacate the apartment complex as soon as possible and by no later than 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Anyone found on the property after that date will be subject to arrest for trespassing.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain has previously stated that mismanagement has driven many of the issues plaguing the property, which include TdA gang activity and violent behavior. In 2024, APD had 382 calls for service at the property.

"We have effectively, proactively, and aggressively gone into that location and worked on the crime issues in and around there. But to be quite frank with you, it's not enough," said Chamberlain.

More than a dozen suspects were detained by Aurora police after officers responded to a report of a home invasion with weapons. CBS

In December, 16 of the 19 suspects detained by Aurora police in an alleged kidnapping and burglary at that apartment complex are suspected members or associates of the Venezuelan gang Tren De Argua.