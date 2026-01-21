How Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham was dubbed the best scout team QB in Texas

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham's NFL and college playing careers are both well documented. But how about the time he spent between Baylor and Auburn before he made it to the league? Here's the story of how Stidham became the best scout team quarterback in the state of Texas.

It was summer of 2016 when Stidham decided to transfer out of Baylor University where he began his college career. Before he went on to set school records at Auburn, he opted to enroll at a community college for a semester.

"He was going to have to sit out, I think, take some junior college classes and then be eligible the next fall," said Jeff Hulme, former Waco Midway High School coach.

Rather than simply sit out due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, Stidham had his own way of handling things.

"That's when Jarett and I got hooked up," Hulme told CBS Colorado.

Stidham reached out to coach Hulme and asked to run his scout team. He'd have to bring his own helmet and shoulder pads.

Jeff Hulme, former Waco Midway High School coach. CBS

"If you're not enrolled in Texas high schools, I can't give him any equipment or anything,: Hulme explained. "But he was out there basically as a volunteer ... That's how we approached it."

That led to the coaching staff dubbing Stidham the best scout team quarterback in Texas.

"I think that speaks volumes about him, actually," Hulme said. "Let's be honest, if you're a scout team receiver, you're used to a scout team quarterback throwing you the ball. Right? So that ball gets on him a little quicker, with a little more zip on it. You know, they were having trouble catching it."

Coach Hulme says players on that team 10 years ago will be tuning in on Sunday as well, so Broncos Country just expanded a little more into Texas.

Stidham's high school scout team stint only lasted about six weeks, but Hulme never stopped following his career, and was proud when he received the news about Stiddy's AFC championship game start.

"One of my coaching buddies, who was at Midway at the time, said, "Hey, the best, the best scout team quarterback in Texas is about to start a playoff game. And, of course, I knew who he was talking about."