Denver Broncos host open house to show off new stadium design proposal

The Denver Broncos are inviting the community to an open house to see the new proposed design for their new stadium on Thursday. The open house is at La Alma Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The presentation will be at 6 p.m. During this time, residents can talk to the Broncos president and leadership about the stadium plans and provide feedback.

Youths are in a summer camp at La Alma Lincoln Park in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Broncos believe Burnham Yard is the perfect place for the new stadium, with 58 acres in a decommissioned railyard off I-25 between 6th and 13th avenues to the north and south, and Seminole Road and Osage Street to the west and east. The team says it offers an accessible historic location in the heart of Denver while highlighting the site's historic character as part of the redevelopment.

The plan is to expand it beyond the stadium by including restaurants, entertainment venues, retail space, housing, and offices. Initial plans show the stadium will have a retractable roof on the west side.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10 : Burnham Yard in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Broncos said that after their 2030 season, the current stadium, Empower Field at Mile High, will be 30 years old. It would need a replacement area or an extensive renovation by then. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, in a previous meeting, said the team is taking its time, which offers an amenable timeline.

"We think there is an incredible opportunity here for a win-win," Johnston said. "I think people like that this is not going to be rushed. There is going to be time for conversation, questions, and planning."

The proposed stadium would be completed by 2031.