Denver neighborhood reacts to possible new Broncos stadium

Denver Broncos announce plans for new stadium at a different location in the city

Moving the Denver Broncos' home turf won't only be a change for the team but could transform the neighborhoods around Burnham Yard.

The historically underdeveloped La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood could be the crown jewel of the city, with the Penner-Walton ownership group hoping to transform Burnham Yard and create a whole new neighborhood, including an entertainment district.

If that happens, residents who live there hope the community is prioritized as a stadium is built.

Youths are in a summer camp at La Alma Lincoln Park in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of the La Alma Lincoln residents hoping for that, Troy Halouska, got a surprising call Tuesday morning.

"Kari Penner gave me a call this morning, and it sounded very sincere about working with us," Halouska said. "You just say 'hi' and 'thanks for giving me a call!' But I really did appreciate it."

It was a nice gesture as the team looks to build a stadium at Burnham Yard, a former Union Pacific train depot in the neighborhood.

"We've always wanted something to come out of Burnham Yard, and this will be a great opportunity," Halouska said.

La Alma Lincoln resident Troy Halouska talks about the possibility of the Denver Broncos building a new stadium in his neighborhood. CBS

Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres presides over this area and is excited about what's to come.

"A lot of us are really excited about keeping the Broncos in Denver," Torres said. "The Denver Broncos belong in Denver."

However, she wants to make sure that this community is still prioritized by the Broncos.

"It's my expectation and the Broncos have already agreed to be a part of a community benefit agreement process," Torres said.

Part of that is through a mechanism known as a community benefits agreement, which residents worked with the Kroenke family as part of the Ball Arena development and the Vibrant Denver Bond package, which not only includes work on the 8th Avenue viaduct but the Santa Fe streetscape as well.

"Our crown jewel is the Santa Fe Arts District, and we really want that to be preserved as much as possible," Halouska said.

Art district of Santa Fe at La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

While history has displayed contention in these types of situations, Halouska hopes the Broncos will work with longtime La Alma / Lincoln residents.

"Our hope is that the Broncos are learning from the past and what development has happened then compared to what's happening now," he added.

The Vibrant Denver Bond package is going to a public ballot in November and will be watched closely by residents in the neighborhood.