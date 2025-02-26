Denver Broncos finish 17th among 32 teams in NFLPA team report card

The annual Denver Broncos report card is out, as graded by fellow players. This year Denver finished 17th among 32 teams in the NFL Players Association report card.

Marvin Mims Jr. #19 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field At Mile High on Nov. 17, 2024. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Broncos players gave low marks to the treatment of families and an F grade to the locker room.

It's worth noting the Broncos are in the middle of upgrading the team facility in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

As for the good?

They got high marks for their team plane. That got an A grade.

Ownership also received an A for the second straight year.

In the report, players said they feel that ownership is extremely committed to building a competitive team.