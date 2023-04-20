Broncos alumni will announce several of the team's draft picks this year

The NFL Draft is just a week away, and the Denver Broncos are letting a few honored alumni and a special guest announce a few of the teams' draft picks this year.

Hall of Famer and Super Bowl 50 Champion DeMarcus Ware, Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, former quarterback Jake Plummer, and NFL Flag Football Global Ambassador Diana Flores will all announce selections this year.

DeMarcus Ware Evan Semón/CBS

Ware will announce at least one pick on Saturday. Davis, Plummer, and Flores will announce a pick live from Mexico City on Sunday.

Ware played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including his final three with the Broncos. He was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Troy University. Davis is the Broncos' all-time leading rusher, spending the entirety of his seven-year NFL career in Denver. He was taken 196th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. Plummer joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2003 and played for four years with the team following six years in Arizona. He was taken in the second round by the Cardinals in the 1997 NFL Draft.

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos stands with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, and John Elway, right, after winning the AFC Championship Game in 1999 against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium (credit: Brian Bahr/Allsport)

Flores is the the quarterback for the Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team, a 2022 World Games gold medalist, and a Flag Football Global Ambassador for the NFL.

Going into Draft Day, the Broncos have five picks this year. The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City.