Denver Broncos select defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim in 2026 NFL draft after trade with Buffalo Bills

The Denver Broncos selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim from Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft Friday night. This came after a trade with the Buffalo Bills moments before the Broncos' initial selection toward the end of the second round.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Tyler Onyedim #DL23 of Texas A&M participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

The Broncos traded its second round pick to the Bills, COO Patrick Smyth confirmed leading right up to the 62nd selection of the draft.

Tyler Onyedim said he had a feeling the Broncos were drafting him. Once he said they traded, he felt like he knew it was going to be him — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) April 25, 2026

The Broncos received Bills selections in the third round and sixth round of the draft — the 66th overall (Onyedim) and 182nd overall picks.

Broncos have acquired Rd 3-66 and Rd 6-182 from Buffalo in exchange for Rd 2-62. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) April 25, 2026

With the 62nd pick, the Bills selected cornerback Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State. Igbinosun was not a name mentioned among projected targets for the Broncos at that spot in this year's draft.

Onyedim was also not originally among targets mentioned as Broncos selections on the Denver Broncos website.

The Broncos originally held picks in the first round (30th overall) and late picks in the third and fourth rounds of the draft. But those were traded to the Miami Dolphins when the Broncos acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason.

Denver also held selections in the following rounds in 2026: