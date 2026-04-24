Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos select defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim in 2026 NFL draft after trade with Buffalo Bills

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The Denver Broncos selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim from Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft Friday night. This came after a trade with the Buffalo Bills moments before the Broncos' initial selection toward the end of the second round. 

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Tyler Onyedim #DL23 of Texas A&M participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

The Broncos traded its second round pick to the Bills, COO Patrick Smyth confirmed leading right up to the 62nd selection of the draft. 

The Broncos received Bills selections in the third round and sixth round of the draft — the 66th overall (Onyedim) and 182nd overall picks.  

With the 62nd pick, the Bills selected cornerback Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State. Igbinosun was not a name mentioned among projected targets for the Broncos at that spot in this year's draft. 

Onyedim was also not originally among targets mentioned as Broncos selections on the Denver Broncos website

The Broncos originally held picks in the first round (30th overall) and late picks in the third and fourth rounds of the draft. But those were traded to the Miami Dolphins when the Broncos acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason. 

Denver also held selections in the following rounds in 2026: 

  • Fourth round — 108th and 111th overall picks 
  • Fifth round — 170th overall pick
  • Seventh round — 246th, 256th and 257th overall picks 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue