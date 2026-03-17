Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being traded to Denver Broncos, CBS News Miami confirms

The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, CBS News Miami confirmed on Tuesday.

"Broncos are trading for Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter said in a post on X.

Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins will receive the Broncos' first round pick (the 30th overall) along with their late third and fourth round picks (the 30th in each round) in the draft this year.

In return for that, Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos will receive Waddle and the Dolphins' fourth round pick (the 11th overall) in the NFL Draft this year.

"Jon-Eric Sullivan mentioned at the combine they weren't actively trying to move Waddle," CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno said in a post on X. "Saw him in the future plans. But I guess the picks were too much to pass up."