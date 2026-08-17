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Denver Broncos close Monday's training camp practice to the public after weekend storm damages bleachers

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles,
Alex Lehnert
Alex Lehnert
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. You can contact Alex by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Alex Lehnert

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The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that fans will no longer be allowed into the team's training facility for the day's training camp practices. 

That's because the bleachers were damaged over the weekend when strong thunderstorms moved through the southern part of the Denver metro area.

So far, it's not clear what sort of damage the storms caused to the bleachers.

Storms over the weekend produced strong gusty winds, hail and flash flooding across the Denver metro area. More than 2 inches of rain was recorded near team headquarters at Dove Valley in Arapahoe County.

The highest daily total from the weekend's storms was 1.63 inches, recorded early Sunday morning. 

Denver Broncos Training Camp
Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on during training camp on Aug. 1 in Englewood. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The Broncos are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Friday in Denver in their second preseason game. Tuesday's and Wednesday's training camp practices are the last two practices of the year that are open to the public.

Upcoming drier and warmer weather will now give crews some time to clean up the damage done by recent storms.

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