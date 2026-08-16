Aurora residents help neighbors with recovery efforts after weekend flooding

Flooding from thunderstorms hit the Expo Park neighborhood in Aurora hard on Saturday evening, affecting nearby schools, parking structures and homes.

Kids at Highline Elementary School were supposed to have their first day of school on Monday, but the school flooded, so they will now have to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday to start, depending on their grade level. Overland High School will also be closed on Monday.

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At the Eleven One Eleven condominium complex on Saturday afternoon, neighbors tried to get their cars out of flooded underground parking garages.

"When I went down to retrieve my vehicle, other vehicles was floating around," said one man who didn't want to be identified.

He told CBS Colorado that this has been a problem before, so he was on his way to get his own car when he decided instead to help others. He said by the time he got to his vehicle, it was too late.

"It sank. Between the rain and the water and stuff like that. So, I wasn't able to pull my vehicle out," he said.

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On Sunday, residents were still working together to pull out the flooded vehicles.

Just down the street near Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street, cleanup was also underway at Leonor Perez's home because it was surrounded by rushing water on Saturday.

"All the water just poured down. You can see the mud," said Perez as she showed the line around the property.

She says workers from Mendez Tree Trimming Service, who had been working next door, rushed to help create a path for the water to flow away from her house.

Leonor Perez

"They just jumped into action once they saw my husband out here trying to do as much as he could to redirect the water," said Perez.

But Perez didn't get off scot-free. She says $15,000 worth of landscaping washed away.

"We had just finished the last touches yesterday with drought-resistant plants, and now it is all completely gone," said Perez.

She also had some flooding in her basement but is thankful for the quick thinking of family and new friends.

"I think my husband's actions and then Mendez Tree Removal, their help really saved our house from some damage," said Perez.