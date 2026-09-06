Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Ukraine after Putin talks in new push to end war

President Trump's White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived Sunday in Ukraine, as part of a trip that began in Moscow where they discussed a proposal to end the war with Russia.

The trip marks the first time the envoys travel to Ukraine since Mr. Trump returned to office with a pledge to solve the conflict.

Prior to their arrival, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media that "security guarantees" and peace are needed.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner prior to their talks in Kyiv on September 6, 2026. Genya Savilov /AFP via Getty Images

Witkoff and Kushner held a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in Moscow, where they "discussed substantive plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks," according to a White House official.

Prior to Witkoff and Kushner's departure, Mr. Trump told reporters the envoys were travelling to Ukraine and Russia with a proposal to end the conflict. Mr. Trump said they had had "an idea for peace," and that "there may be a good chance that we'll do it."

After the meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in a statement that "our American colleagues made serious preparations for this trip," and they had "also formulated a number of ideas regarding possible paths to a settlement," but did not elaborate on what those might be.

At the start of the meeting in Moscow which was captured on video, Putin asked Kushner and Witkoff to pass on his warm wishes and gratitude to Mr. Trump, and described the situation in Ukraine as "not simple."

Ushakov added that the talks also discussed in "some detail" potential deals between the U.S. and Russia that would be "mutually beneficial."

Both Ukraine and Russia agreed Saturday to pause strikes while the envoys were in the country to allow for talks to take place.

"Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days," presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency, saying the decision was tied to Witkoff and Kushner's planned visit to the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy mirrored the decision by halting strikes until Monday.

The White House official also told CBS News that the U.S. delegation thanked Putin for the release of U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman, a 32-year-old teacher who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022. Gilman was freed and allowed to return home last month. Prior to his release, Gilman was hospitalized in serious condition after he had allegedly been subjected to severe mistreatment, according to Global Reach, an organization that worked to free him.