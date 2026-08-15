Drivers in Denver metro area become stranded in flood waters

Another round of thunderstorms moved into Colorado on Saturday, bringing rain and hail to areas across the Front Range.

South Metro Fire Rescue

As heavy rains accumulated, South Metro Fire Rescue says drivers in the Meridian Village area became stranded. They said firefighters and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are working to rescue motorists stuck at multiple flooded intersections.

SMFR warned the conditions are dangerous and life-threatening and urged the community to avoid driving through floodwaters.

South Metro Fire Rescue

"Avoid all areas with standing water immediately. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways under any circumstances. Turn around now and take an alternate route without delay," SMFR said. "Use extreme caution and give emergency crews the space they need to operate safely."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The fire department says approximately two feet of hail has fallen on parts of Meridian Boulevard.

The community of Ken Caryl in the southwest metro area also saw a significant amount of hail as storms moved in on Saturday afternoon. A video sent to CBS Colorado shows ice covering nearby roads and yards.

Viewer photo

Much of the Front Range is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.