Elementary school in Aurora closed due to flooding

The Cherry Creek School District is temporarily closing an elementary school in Aurora due to flooding that took place over the weekend.

Saturday's storms brought localized flooding and hail throughout many areas across the Front Range. The district says the area around Highline Community Elementary School was also impacted by flooding, and officials have decided to keep the school closed on Monday while they clean and sanitize the building.

CCSD says the closure will also impact the before and after school program, HICEP.

In a statement on the school's website, officials said, "We recognize the challenges this may create for families and truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we prepare Highline to safely welcome our students. Thank you for your understanding and support!"

On Tuesday, first-grade and second-grade classes will begin as planned. All students will return on Wednesday.