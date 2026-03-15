Fans fill the stands at Denver's Ball Arena for professional women's hockey game, hope for a home team

Professional women's hockey took center stage at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, and many fans are hoping to see more.

The Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens both hit the road to show the City of Denver just what women's hockey can be. This is a groundswell moment, and there's been a lot of talk about whether Denver would be a good place for the PWHL to expand. The crowd that showed up on Sunday is a good indication that they would be well supported.

CBS

Hockey fan Ali Butler told CBSColorado, "Yeah, just kinda gives you goosebumps. It's super exciting!"

The fans in the stands on Sunday had no place they'd rather be than cheering on the women playing at a professional level at Ball Arena; the stands were packed.

"One hundred percent. I mean, when I was playing in college, we didn't have the stadium full, so it's awesome to come here today and see the whole arena sold out," said Butler.

CBS

Colorado already has an avid hockey fanbase thanks to the Colorado Avalanche.

"Ever since the Avs won the Stanley Cup, it's clear we're a hockey city," said hockey fan Mitchell Curley. "So, you know the Avs, with DU being competitive, with CU being a great hockey team too, I think the next logical step is to have a women's hockey team here."

Some fans shared how excited they were to support sports teams who may not feel like they're getting a fair shot.

"It was just fun to support women's sports. I'm a former college athlete [in] women's sports, and it's just any time I get a chance, I want to come out and support them," said Butler.

CBS

As the Frost and the Sirens pushed each other to greatness, those with big dreams said their struggle inspires young girls.

"I want to be one of them too, when I grow up," one young fan shared excitedly.

Another added, "It means a lot. It feels good that there can be girls, too, who can play instead of the boys."

That's ultimately what it's all about. Anyone can compete; they just have to want it. And many hope that tonight's game could ultimately lead to talks about a women's team in the Mile High City.