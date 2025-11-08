Watch CBS News
Denver area firefighters rescue dog trapped in culvert

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in the Denver metro area came to the rescue earlier this week when a dog became trapped inside a culvert.

According to the South Adams County Fire Department, a local resident's dog named "Pebbles" was chasing a rabbit Thursday night when she ran into the 18-inch culvert and became stuck.

firefighter-crawls-into-culvert-to-rescue-dog.jpg
South Adams County Fire Department

Members of the technical rescue team were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. They used specialized equipment and techniques to perform a confined space entry and rescue Pebbles. The fire department said the rescuer had to crawl approximately 100 feet into the culvert to reach her.

When a dog becomes trapped in a culvert, it can be dangerous. They might panic and exhibit erratic behavior that can lead to injuries like sprains, fractures or cuts. Depending on the condition inside the culvert, it can also result in respiratory issues.

rescuers-pull-dog-from-culvert.jpg
CBS

The rescuers were able to safely reunite Pebbles with her owners.

