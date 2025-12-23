Denver man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash with school activity bus

A Denver man arrested for his role in a crash with a school activity bus that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital on Dec. 6 has another charge added to his list. The 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed vehicular homicide charges against Andrew Logan Miller, whom prosecutors say was the driver of the SUV that struck the school bus.

Miller, 22, was arrested Dec. 11 on suspicion of committing vehicular assault, speeding 40 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, child abuse, reckless endangerment and other charges. The vehicular homicide charge was added after one of the victims in the crash died from injuries.

The crash happened between an SUV and a school activity bus in Lakewood. CBS

According to investigators, Lakewood police officers were called to the intersection of Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue for reports of a crash involving a small school bus and an SUV. Those aboard the bus were a wrestling team from Central High School in Mesa County who were in town for a tournament.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound on Kipling and as the bus attempted to turn left onto westbound West 6th Avenue, it was struck by an SUV that was traveling southbound on Kipling at a very high rate of speed.

According to investigators, four people were in a white SUV involved in the crash. Miller's sister told CBS Colorado after the crash that Andrew was with his girlfriend and her two younger brothers in the SUV.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Kipling in Lakewood. CBS

Their mother, Suleyma Gonzalez, identified them as Julio Gonzalez, 18, Analelly Gonzalez, 17, and Christopher Gonzalez, 14.

Analelly and Christopher were in critical condition, but Gonzalez said Julio never woke up.

The school district said a wrestling team, with 13 students and two coaching staff members, was on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to police, a total of 16 victims were taken to area hospitals for various injuries ranging in severity.

Police said after his arrest, Miller was being held at the Denver County Jail and awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Andrew Logan Miller Denver Police

Police said the investigation into the crash continues, but they believe that speed played a major role in the crash. Several victims from the suspect's SUV and the school bus remained in the hospital at the time of Miller's arrest, according to investigators.