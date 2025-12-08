Family says young man ejected from car in crash with Colorado school activity bus

The investigation into a crash that left several people hospitalized over the weekend continued on Monday. A total of 19 people were involved in the crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Kipling in Lakewood.

According to investigators, four people were in a white SUV involved in the crash. The school district said a wrestling team, with 13 students and two coaching staff members, was on the bus at the time of the crash.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal spoke with the sister of the man who was driving the SUV and she said there are still a lot of questions about how the crash happened.

Sierra Miller said she and her family are still coping with the pain of the incident days later.

"It's just terrible what happened," said Sierra.

Her brother, 22-year-old Andrew Miller, is among those who've since been hospitalized following Saturday's crash.

"He's a big macho man, but he is a soft teddy bear inside. He would do anything for his family or the people he loves," said Sierra. "They were about three blocks away from my sister's house when the accident happened."

The crash happened between an SUV and a school activity bus in Lakewood. CBS

Andrew was driving Sierra's car to a game night with family when it crashed with a bus carrying 13 students and two coaching staff from the Central High School Wrestling Team from Grand Junction.

"He was with his girlfriend and her two little brothers," said Sierra. "My brother was the one ejected from the vehicle."

She said all four inside the car were rushed to the ICU in critical condition.

"He's currently in surgery for his hip, and he has a broken, crushed ankle and pretty bad road rash and cuts on his face," said Sierra.

Sierra says they still don't know what exactly happened near the intersection at U.S. 6 and Kipling Street when the crash happened, but she says it has been painful reading comments from people in the community putting the blame on her brother.

"It was being said that someone passed away in the accident, and someone said, 'I hope it was the driver who hit the bus,' and that's my brother," said Sierra. "Why would you ever wish that on someone?"

Even with the recovery he faces, Sierra says her brother remains focused on making sure others who were involved in the crash are okay.

"He was just worried about everyone who was in the accident," she said.

As Lakewood Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, Sierra says it's important to focus on spreading kindness and support for as much of their family as those of the Central High School community.

"We're so sorry that they're having to go through this too, and I hope that everyone recovers and is OK," said Sierra. "You just have to remember that it was an accident, and these things don't happen on purpose."

The crash scene near 6th Avenue and Kipling in Lakewood. CBS

A District 51 spokesperson sent the following statement in response to the crash:

There were 13 students and two coaching staff present on the bus at the time of the accident. At this time, three students and one member of the coaching staff remain hospitalized and are receiving medical care. Other team members have been reunited with their families. No additional information regarding medical conditions will be released by the district out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

District 51 continues to coordinate with the Lakewood Police Department, local fire and emergency responders, and hospital personnel. The Lakewood Police Department is the lead agency on this active investigation, and all official details related to the crash will be released through their office.