Colorado mother says Lakewood crash killed son, left 2 of her children critically injured as driver is arrested

A mother is grieving after a crash in the Denver metro area last weekend left her son brain-dead and two of her other children fighting for their lives.

Lakewood police say 22-year-old Andrew Logan Miller has been arrested in connection with the crash, which happened Dec. 6 around 7:30 p.m. near Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue.

Police say Miller was driving an SUV southbound on Kipling Parkway at a high rate of speed when it collided with a bus carrying a wrestling team from Central High School, which is located in Grand Junction in Mesa County.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals.

Among the injured were three siblings who were riding inside the SUV.

On Friday, their mother, Suleyma Gonzalez, identified them as Julio Gonzalez, 18, Analelly Gonzalez, 17, and Christopher Gonzalez, 14.

Analelly and Christopher remain in critical condition. Julio will never wake up.

"I didn't want to believe it, until they had to do the second testing where they didn't find blood going through his brain," she said. "My other two are in comas."

Gonzalez said doctors ultimately declared Julio brain-dead.

She describes her children as disciplined students and ROTC members with plans for the future.

"Two of my kids were going to graduate this year," she said. "No drugs. No alcohol. They were good kids."

CBS Colorado's Tori Mason, right, interviews Suleyma Gonzalez. CBS

Gonzalez confirmed that Miller, who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash, was her daughter's boyfriend.

"I know he loved my daughter," she said. "I don't think he did this on purpose or intentionally. It was an accident."

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but believe speed played a major role in the crash.

Miller was arrested Wednesday night and is facing multiple charges, including:

• Vehicular assault (7 counts)

• Speeding 40 mph or more over the limit

• Reckless driving

• Child abuse (2 counts)

• Reckless endangerment

"My kids know when you get in somebody's car, there's always a risk. Always," she said.

Julio's organs will be donated. He's on life support, while the hospital searches for matches.

"He wanted to give to the world," she said. "Now that I can't get him back, we want to give life to somebody else."

Suleyma Gonzalez with her family Suleyma Gonzalez

Miller is currently being held in the Denver County Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond and court appearance have not yet been announced.

Lakewood police say the investigation remains active.

Gonzalez, a single mother of five, says her focus now is on her surviving children and getting clarity.

"I just want answers."