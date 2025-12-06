Multiple injured in crash involving school bus in Denver metro area

Police are investigating a crash in the Denver metro area involving a school bus they say involves multiple injuries.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash at W. 6th Avenue and Kipling Street around 8 p.m.

CDOT camera footage at scene of crash involving school bus. Colorado Department of Transportation

Officials with Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction confirmed the crash involved a school activity bus and that their students were involved. They do not yet have information available on whether there were any injuries in the crash.

LPD said that multiple people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Kipling Street, starting at 8th Avenue, and the northbound lanes starting at the Federal Center. There is no current estimated time of reopening, and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.