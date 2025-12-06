Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple injured in crash involving school bus in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police are investigating a crash in the Denver metro area involving a school bus they say involves multiple injuries.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash at W. 6th Avenue and Kipling Street around 8 p.m.

6th-and-kipling-crash-cdot-frame-0.jpg
CDOT camera footage at scene of crash involving school bus. Colorado Department of Transportation

Officials with Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction confirmed the crash involved a school activity bus and that their students were involved. They do not yet have information available on whether there were any injuries in the crash.

LPD said that multiple people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Kipling Street, starting at 8th Avenue, and the northbound lanes starting at the Federal Center. There is no current estimated time of reopening, and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue