Denver man arrested, accused of going 40 mph over speed limit in crash with school activity bus, police say

A Denver man has been arrested for his role in a crash with a school activity bus that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital last weekend. According to Lakewood police, Andrew Logan Miller was the driver of the SUV that struck the school bus. Miller, 22, was arrested on suspicion of committing vehicular assault, speeding 40 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, child abuse, reckless endangerment and other charges.

The crash happened between an SUV and a school activity bus in Lakewood. CBS

According to investigators, Lakewood police officers were called to the intersection of Kipling Parkway and West 6th Avenue for reports of a crash involving a small school bus and an SUV. Those aboard the bus were a wrestling team from Central High School in Mesa County who were in town for a tournament.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound on Kipling and as the bus attempted to turn left onto westbound West 6th Avenue, it was struck by an SUV that was traveling southbound on Kipling at a very high rate of speed.

According to investigators, four people were in a white SUV involved in the crash. Miller's sister told CBS Colorado after the crash that Andrew was with his girlfriend and her two younger brothers in the SUV.

The school district said a wrestling team, with 13 students and two coaching staff members, was on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Kipling in Lakewood. CBS

According to police, a total of 16 victims were taken to area hospitals for various injuries ranging in severity.

Police said Miller was arrested on Thursday evening. He is being held at the Denver County Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Andrew Logan Miller Denver Police

Police said the investigation into the crash continues, but they believe that speed played a major role in the crash. Several victims from the suspect's SUV and the school bus remain in the hospital, according to investigators.