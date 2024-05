Denver and Aurora experience damaging hail during a severe thunderstorm Thursday night

Severe thunderstorms pounded parts of Denver, Aurora, Adams, and Arapahoe counties Thursday night. Hail broke Green Valley Ranch residents' car and truck windows.

Car window damaged by hail Mario Galarza

Viewers shared pictures of golf-ball-sized hail.

Hail seen in East Aurora near E-470 Teresita Ulloa

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says the hail and heavy rain stretched from Glendale, East Denver, and Aurora to Deer Trail. He says the hail may have stretched for up to 80 miles. One area near Deer Trail may have gotten as much as 6" of rain.

Here are the latest hail reports:

Buckley Air Force Base: ping-pong-size hail

Commerce City: egg size hail

Denver: quarter size hail

Broomfield: ping pong ball size hail

Erie: ping pong ball size hail

Your Reporter Karen Morfitt says parts of Green Valley Ranch, "looks like a snow storm hit."

Your Reporter Karen Morfitt shows the amount of hail on the ground long after the storm ended

Two severe storms pummeling Denver, Commerce City, Green Valley Ranch and Aurora at 10:30pm Thursday night.