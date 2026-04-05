Denver Alamo Drafthouse workers say new QR system will hurt movie industry

Employees at the Alamo Drafthouse near Sloan's Lake in Denver are pushing back against a new ordering system they say is getting in the way of both their jobs and the moviegoing experience.

Workers have been picketing outside the theater, protesting a recently introduced QR code system that allows customers to order food from their phones instead of through servers. Union members with the Alamo Collective say the change is cutting into hours, impacting tips and reducing the kind of face-to-face interaction the theater is known for.

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"Technology is really beginning to encroach on a lot of our day-to-day, person-to-person interactions," said Josh Reitze with the union.

Some customers say they're feeling that shift too.

"Technology is just getting in the way," said one moviegoer. "There's only one screen you should be paying attention to during a movie."

Another customer said they didn't even know about the change until they got to the theater.

"If I go to a theater, it's because I want to see people," they said.

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Workers say they've been negotiating a contract with the company since September 2024, asking for better working conditions, but say the rollout of the QR system has only made things more tense.

Union leaders believe the system could eventually replace service roles altogether.

"We believe that it's in place to displace workers and create a worse dining experience," Reitze said.

For longtime employees like Katie Hansen, the change is already personal.

After more than a decade serving guests, she says her role has shifted, and she now spends more time helping customers navigate the app instead of delivering food.

"I clock in for movie lovers," Hansen said. "I expect to spend my day creating a great experience people want to come back to."

She says the technology hasn't made that easier and worries about what it could mean for jobs moving forward.

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On its website, Alamo Drafthouse says the QR system is meant to reduce distractions and give customers more control over their experience.

We reached out to the company for comment, but have not yet heard back.

The union is expected to meet with the company again on April 7 as negotiations continue.

Meanwhile, momentum is building with workers at the Westminster location recently voting to join the union.