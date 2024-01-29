Watch CBS News
Denver African American Commission wants to identify needs of African American community through survey

The Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships and the Denver African American Commission are launching a new survey geared towards Denver's African American community. The DAAC seeks input directly from the community members it represents and those current issues or concerns they want the commission to prioritize in 2024. 

The anonymous 11-question survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete, and it focuses on three key categories: Current Social Challenges, Government Efforts, and Representation. The questions are aimed at identifying key strategies and current or future legislative initiatives for the commission to pursue on behalf of the community. 

The commission's main task is to advise HRCP's Executive Director and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on issues and concerns that impact and are of importance to the African American community.   

Adults 18 years or older who live and, or work in the Denver Metro Area are encouraged to participate. The deadline to submit responses will be Feb. 29. 

LINK: Denver African American Community Survey

