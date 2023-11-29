Denver activates severe weather shelter plan for unhoused community

Denver officials announced Wednesday that it will be activating severe weather shelters for the unhoused community as cold weather approaches on Thursday.

City officials say the Department of Housing Stability will open overnight shelter in the ballroom of New Directions located at 4595 Quebec Street. The former Doubletree Hotel located at 4040 Quebec Street will also be available for those unsheltered.

Both locations will be operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the city.

City officials say the Department of Housing Stability will open overnight shelter in the ballroom of New Directions located at 4595 Quebec Street. The former Doubletree Hotel located at 4040 Quebec Street will also be available for those unsheltered. Both locations will be operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to a press release from the city. CBS

The city also says that individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the "front door" shelter access points. Front door shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Busses will also transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday night to New Directions and the Doubletree. After 9 p.m. people will be referred directly to the Doubletree, according to the press release.

The city says the cold poses as a serious dangers to those who are unsheltered and encourages everyone to come inside.