What to know about Denver's 2026 National Western Stock Show and Thursday's parade through downtown

A parade of prized cattle will take over downtown Denver on Thursday in a beloved tradition to kick off the National Western Stock Show. Residents and visitors will line the streets to watch cowhands from various ranches herd more than 30 Longhorns through town, a tradition dating back to when the parade was a downtown cattle drive.

The parade also features plenty of other Western-themed excitement, including horses, tractors, cowboys and cowgirls, marching bands, and floats.

Grand Marshal Pete Coors will lead the parade, which begins at noon outside Union Station and will make its way twelve blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm Place.

National Western Stock Show

The stock show runs Friday, Jan. 9, through Jan. 25, starting with the National Roundup Horse Judging Contest. Events take place every day throughout the show, including:

Livestock shows

Rodeos and animal races

Dancing

Auctions

The Grand Prix

The Stockyards Beef and Wine Festival

Meetups and demos for livestock owners

Shows and educational experiences for children

The Colorado Fiddle Championships

A quirky tradition will show the cream of the crop as the 2026 Grand Champion Steer takes the red carpet for the Annual Steer at The Brown Palace Hotel Afternoon Tea.

Two hundred and fifty vendors will fill the Denver Coliseum, Events Center, and Northwest Complex with Western fine art, jewelry, clothing, household goods, and Western lifestyle and agricultural products.

Despite chilly temperatures, last year the stock show brought in over 670,000 visitors to eat, shop, and celebrate the spirit of the Old West. The city plans to expand the event in the future by adding a new equestrian center and hotel at the National Western Complex.