Grand Champion Steer takes red carpet at National Western Stock Show Afternoon Tea

On Friday, the National Western Stock Show's 2025 Grand Champion Steer took the red carpet for the 79th Annual Steer at The Brown Palace Hotel.

"Upholding a beloved tradition in the Mile High City, The National Western Stock Show's 2025 Grand Champion Steer will make a regal entrance and waltz down the red carpet into Denver's most elegant and iconic room — the nine-story atrium lobby of The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa —to preside over the hotel's age-old institution of Afternoon Tea," said officials with the City of Denver.

The tradition marks the closing of the 16-day National Western Stock Show, which ends on Jan. 26.

The Brown Palace's classic afternoon tea offers imported Devonshire cream along with handmade pastries, scones, and tea sandwiches. Guests can enjoy live piano, harp, and other cabaret-style music.

On the Annual Steer Day, the champion steer and the first runner-up make a grand entrance to join guests for Afternoon Tea.