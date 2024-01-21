Despite frigid temperatures, Colorado organizers content with attendance at this year's National Western Stock Show

Despite frigid temps, organizers content about attendance at this year's National Western Stock Show

Auctioneers from all over the country compete in the annual Mile High Auctioneer Championship every year. Essentially, it's a fundraiser for the Colorado Auctioneers Foundation.

"They're judged on the stage presence, how they sound, how they engage with the audience, how quickly they sell, you can't take five minutes to sell something," said OJ Pratt, an auctioneer with Pacific Auctions.

For Pratt this is everything, ever since he was born. At this competition, contestants can sell a variety of items from quilts to BB guns.

"It is kind of an auctioneers' dream in that you've got 500 people here that all want to buy what is you want to sell… so it is a fun and competitive environment and as auctioneers, we love that," said Pratt.

It's all for a good cause, as 24 contestants compete for the top prize, which is $10,000.

These are the types of events that went on at the National Western Stock Show.

Despite the frigid temperatures, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, Paul Andrews says the event had a good turnout.

Last year, the stock show brought in a record attendance of 702,698 people from all over the U.S.

"This was the first year we had a five-day stretch of around zero-degree weather as far back as we can look… so we knew that we weren't going to quite make it to 700, but to be in the 670s with that sort of temperature, we just couldn't be more happy," said Andrews.

Not only was Andrews happy to attend, but also excited to have every state represented for the first time.

"Obviously we didn't have individuals from Hawaii and Alaska that pulled livestock down here, but we had a cowboy from Alaska and a cowboy from Hawaii that were here competing in our rodeo," said Andrews.

Organizers are ecstatic about the final day of this year's stock show and are expecting a record crowd.

"Really looking forward to a great Sunday to end the stock show on fan appreciation day," said Andrews.

Those attending the stock show for its' final day are recommended to park at Coors Field. There will be a shuttle service picking up and dropping off attendees from the parking lot to the complex throughout the day.