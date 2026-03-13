Colorado lawmakers question use of holding cells in Immigration and Customs Enforcement suboffices

Democratic lawmakers in Colorado are raising concerns about the extended use of holding cells in Immigration and Customs Enforcement suboffices across the state, but the Department of Homeland Security maintains that they serve as temporary holding areas, similar to other law enforcement offices.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse says he attempted to conduct a congressional oversight inspection of a facility at 100 Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday due to what he called "concerning public reporting [that] U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is maintaining at the unmarked location at least one of nine purported 'secret' facilities holding individuals detained by the agency in the state of Colorado. Neguse said no personnel answered at the doors or answered his calls to the facility, so they were unable to enter the building.

Facility at 100 Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs visited by Rep. Joe Neguse. Rep. Joe Neguse

Immigration and Customs Enforcement rejected claims that it's maintaining "secret" sites, stating that the facilities are suboffices that operate similarly to a suboffice at a sheriff's office or police department. An ICE statement provided to CBS Colorado said:

These locations are not "hidden" or "black sites," they are ICE suboffices located throughout Colorado and the country. These offices are where aliens may be asked to check in for appointments and where our officers report for work, conduct investigations, process arrests and may temporarily hold detainees before transferring them to a detention center. Many of the offices have holding cells which conform to all national detention standards and are inspected regularly, they are akin to a sheriff's office or police department suboffice. On occasion when a family unit is arrested they may temporarily pass through a suboffice before transportation is arranged for them to a detention center with a family housing unit. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not separate families or deport U.S. citizens. Illegal alien parents — absent indications of abuse or neglect — can choose to take their children with them, regardless of the children's immigration statuses. Parents who choose to leave their children in the U.S. have the option to designate a third-party caregiver. This has always been the case, and this policy aligns with President Trump's executive orders. This directive simply standardizes the required forms for illegal alien parents. Yes, suboffices are subject to congressional oversight.

Colorado's Democratic congressional delegation, which includes Neguse, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, Sen. Michael Bennett, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Diana DeGette, and Rep. Jason Crow, sent a letter to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on Friday, asking for information about the use of the holding cells and the specific site on Midland Avenue.

The delegation cited concerns about reports of detainees being held in temporary cells for extended periods without access to appropriate facilities. The letter states that an internal ICE policy allows detainees to be held for up to three days, but claims a person was held in one of those rooms for 39 days.

Read the full text of the letter below.