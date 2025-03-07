Democratic lawmakers in Colorado defend plan to spend millions of dollars on new furniture

Democratic state lawmakers defend plan to spend millions on new furniture in Colorado

A hearing at the Colorado State Capitol turned heated Friday as lawmakers debated a plan by legislative leadership to spend millions of dollars on new furniture and office renovations in the midst of a budget crisis.

Legislative leadership has budgeted $4 million for furniture and another $6 million for office renovations.

State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, wasn't having it.

"You want new furniture, wait for it," the Republican told colleagues on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Kirkmeyer says she's worried about how to fund programs for low-income families, children with disabilities and kids who are neglected and abused, not new furniture for lawmakers.

"I'm thinking that's a 'nice to have' when I am sitting there in front of a bunch early intervention people who can't get the funding that they need for providers to fund children with severe disabilities and provide services to them," she said.

The furniture is part of a $10 million renovation aimed at moving the offices of all lawmakers into the capitol -- half of them are housed in nearby buildings -- and moving legislative staff into a building across the street.

Senate President James Coleman says if they wait to buy the furniture, it will cost even more.

"These updates were approved through the normal legislative process, planned well in advance and part of responsible long-term stewardship of government facilities," Coleman said.

Money for the renovations comes from a little-known fund in the legislative branch where leadership rolls over unspent general fund allocations. About $23 million has gone into it since 2020.

Kirkmeyer introduced an amendment to sweep all but $500,000 back into the general fund. Democrats killed it, so she brought another amendment to take back $3.5 million.

"The fact is that we didn't need $5.5 million last year, and the year before that $6.2 million and the year before that $4.7 million, I'm thinking $3.5 (million) is not a big, huge cut that you couldn't deal with," she said.

It too failed, but Democrats on the committee said they'd think about it.

Kirkmeyer had a message for them.

"So I would ask everyone: check in. Where are your values? Where are your priorities? Is it with these kids that are neglected and abused? Is it with these low-income families that we're trying to get child care for. Is it for children with severe disabilities? Or is it for furniture?" Kirkmeyer said.

The rollover cash fund is controlled by six people - the Speaker, President of the Senate and majority and minority leaders in both chambers. They all voted for the furniture and renovations.

The Legislative Branch is also asking for an increase of about $700,000 in its overall budget despite not spending all the money it receives now, and even as budget writers ask every department to make cuts.

Kirkmeyer plans to bring her amendments back when they debate the legislature's budget on the floor, along with another amendment to stop leadership from rolling over unspent general fund money in the future.

She says money for any renovations should be coming from the "Capitol Renovation Fund."