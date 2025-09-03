Deion Sanders has plan to get first-year quarterback Julian Lewis involved for the Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are at home in Boulder again this week after a tough Week 1 loss at Folsom Field to Georgia Tech.

CBS Colorado's Romi Bean interviews Deion Sanders during "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" at Folsom Field in Boulder. Watch the show on CBS Colorado on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. during the college football season. CBS

They'll take on Delaware, a team that's not expected to make a ton of noise in college football this season, so this should be an easy win for the Buffs.

This week all eyes are on first-year quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis. He's the backup QB this year and he's only seventeen, but the hype surrounding him is real. He's a highly touted five-star prospect out of high school.

During this week's CBS Colorado show "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," Sanders said he's looking to ease Lewis into his college career.

"I've got to really make sure he's successful. You can't throw him out there, then the next thing you know, you guys out there watching eat him alive on social media," Sanders said. "He's never been through that."

"So I've got to make sure I protect this kid as well as make sure he's ready to go out there and do what he's capable of doing."

Don't miss "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on Wednesday's at 6:30 p.m. during the college football season.

Sanders says Lewis will see action this weekend. CU vs. Delaware kicks off at at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.