Coach Deion Sanders says Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback Kaidon Salter now "understands how we do things here"

The Colorado Buffaloes return to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, and Coach Deion Sanders says he's happy to see his starting quarterback Kaidon Salter showing new confidence.

Kaidon Salter #3 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field on September 20, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

He indicated on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" that Salter, who was benched for the Buffs third game (against Houston), wasn't necessarily seeing eye to eye with coaches at the outset of the season.

Sanders didn't reveal everything that happened during team practices and meetings, but he said Salter met with the whole offensive staff and "has accepted the process."

"We just wanted him to see what we see and to understand how we do things here, and he got it," Sanders said.

Salter threw three TD passes and ran for another against Wyoming last weekend. His leadership was also on display after running back Micah Welch fumbled with the Buffaloes deep in Wyoming territory. Salter went over and comforted Welch.

CU (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) faces No. 25 BYU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday in a rematch of last season's Alamo Bowl. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. at Folsom Field.